Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens new location in San Antonio

If burgers are what you're after, look no further: Hopdoddy Burger Bar has added a new location at 1301 N. Loop 1604 W, Suite 101.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which has locations in Texas, California, Tennessee, Colorado and Arizona, specializes in gourmet, artisan hamburgers. Also on the menu are salads, a variety of french fries, milkshakes, sodas, craft beer, wine and cocktails.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale has already made a good impression.

Kate M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 7, wrote, "Phenomenal food and excellent service! Everyone is very welcoming and friendly. Excited to return."

Yelper Jennifer D. added, "So glad to have a Hopdoddy on this side of town. Great staff and love the atmosphere."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

