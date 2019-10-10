Ida Claire brings breakfast and brunch fare to San Antonio

Hungry? A new neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Called Ida Claire, the newcomer is located at 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road. The chain has another location in Texas, with one opening soon in Florida.

Ida Clair offers a menu full of Southern-inspired favorites like Nashville hot chicken, chicken and waffles or fried green tomatoes. (Check out the full menu here.)

Ida Claire has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

David B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 4, wrote, "Excellent food. I'd call it Southern homemade. I had the Redfish and it was excellent! Mac & cheese is creamy and decadent. Hummus board was great. My table also got the chicken and waffles and it was huge."

And J.Anthony T. wrote, "If you appreciate a down-home cooking restaurant with style, you'll love this place. Simple yet elegant. Everything was exquisite. We will be back."

Ida Claire has yet to post its business hours online.

