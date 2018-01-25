Johnny Manziel expresses interest in playing in new XFL

SAN ANTONIO - Kerrville native and former NFL, and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel has expressed an interest in playing in the XFL when the league reportedly begins play again in 2020.

WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon announced on Thursday his intentions to restart the defunct professional football league, which played for only one season in 2001 before folding.

Hours after the announcement, Manziel tweeted at McMahon’s official Twitter account and added the hashtag #XFL2020.

Manziel has not played in a professional football game since he suited up for the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

The Browns released him March 11, 2016. The NFL announced in June 2016 that he was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

His name then surfaced in connection with the Canadian Football League last fall.

Whether Manziel would be eligible for the XFL is another question. McMahon said during his press conference he would prohibit any player with a criminal record from joining the league.

"We are evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are," McMahon said via ESPN.com. If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime you aren't playing in this league.”

Manziel pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2013 and eventually had his assault charge dropped.

Manziel also reached a settlement to dismiss a domestic violence case against him that involved his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley.

McMahon said teams would be formed in 2019, but did not announce what cities would be involved.

Manziel had a stellar local football career at Kerrville Tivy High School before he went to Texas A&M and won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

