Join Isis Romero at advanced screening of "Conviction"

SAN ANTONIO - Do you love true crime stories? This KSAT event is for you.

KSAT 12 NightBeat anchor Isis Romero is hosting a screening of a new documentary called "Conviction: The Bingo King Murder."

The six-part series, which was produced by Romero, begins with the true crime story of the 1998 murder of Eddie Garcia, known as “The Bingo King” because he owned several of the San Antonio’s gaming parlors. After Garcia was shot dead in his office, San Antonio police immediately arrested the person seen running from the scene— a 38-year-old car salesman and repo man named James Legate. Though he maintains his innocence, Legate was convicted of the crime and is currently serving 99 years in prison.

“Conviction” takes an unprecedented look into the decades-old murder case through the eyes of those who lived it—attorneys, police, jurors and Legate himself. And just like many true crime stories, “Conviction” takes a look at some of the lingering questions left behind after all these years.

The advanced screening will take place on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Santikos Casa Blanca Theater at 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The $25 ticket price includes:

1 popcorn per person

1 soda (refills included)

Behind the Scenes discussion following the show

Meet and greet with Isis Romero, Dillon Collier, the “Conviction” team and the Nightbeat crew

KSAT12 “Swag Bag” with goodies to take home

