Judge Nelson Wolff names Justin Rodriguez to fill Paul Elizondo's vacant seat

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE:

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has selected State Rep. Justin Rodriguez to fill the seat long held by Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo.

Rodriguez, 44, has served in the state legislature since 2012. He will serve as the next Precinct 2 commissioner.

Wolff and other officials said Rodriguez fit what they were looking for in a new commissioner.

"I wanted someone that had the confidence of the citizens and voters of Precinct 2," Wolff said.

Elizondo died last week at his home at the age of 83, just days before taking office for his 10th term. He served on the Bexar County Commissioners Court for 32 years.

Rodriguez started his career as a member of the San Antonio Independent School District's board of trustees and also served on the city council. He said he's looking forward to continuing working on projects Elizondo was passionate about, including the San Pedro Creek Project and Alameda Theater.

Rodriguez, who has served in the Texas House since 2012, said he will submit a letter to the governor to ask for an expedited special election for the seat he is leaving.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will announce on Friday the next move in the filling of the vacant seat left behind by the late County Commissioner Paul Elizondo.

Elizondo died last week at his home at the age of 83, just days before taking office for his 10th term.

Wolff was one of two people who gave eulogies at his funeral.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's office, Wolff is tasked with appointing a replacement to serve for the next two years. The remaining two years of Elizondo's term will be filled at the next general election in 2020, meaning there will be primaries for the seat in March 2020.

At this time, it is unclear as to who Wolff will select as Elizondo's successor.

Elizondo served on the Bexar County Commissioners Court for 32 years and has deep ties to the area.

The announcement is set for 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.