Krispy Kreme makes Big Red Doughnut for Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

SAN ANTONIO - Barbacoa and Big Red fans have one more thing to be excited for at this year's festival: Big Red Donuts!

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival to released a limited edition Big Red doughnut.

The doughnut has red frosting on top and is stuffed with a Big Red filling.

At the festival on Sunday, Krispy Kreme will be selling these doughnuts, and the first 100 people to enter the festival will get a free doughnut.

The Barbacoa & Big Red Festival takes place at R & J Pavilion at 18086 Pleasanton Rd. Doors open at 10 a.m. The Spazmatics are headlining the event.

