Lux Nails Bar opens its doors in San Antonio

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 12651 Vance Jackson Road, Suite 116, the new arrival is called Lux Nails Bar.

Lux Nails Bar is a full-service nail salon that also provides other beauty and grooming services. Aside from manicures and pedicures, Lux Nails Bar offers waxing services, facials and massages.

With a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Mariah M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "The nail artist did a phenomenal job with my toes and dip on my nails. Absolute professionals through and through. They have a wide selection of shellac, dip and polish, and their prices are competitive."

Yelper Diva E. added, "Location is brand new, sparkling clean, beautifully decorated, and staff is helpful."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lux Nails Bar is open from 9 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

