Lytle police looking for 'Smell Good Bandits'

LYTLE, Texas - Police in Lytle are looking for two men and a woman whom they have dubbed the "Smell Good Bandits."

Police said the trio stole approximately $740 worth of cologne and perfume sets from a Bealls store located in the 19500 block of I-35 south at about 6 p.m. on June 24.

Lytle police believe the same suspects may have committed a similar crime at a Bealls in Pleasanton on the same day.

On May 11, there was another perfume theft at the Lytle Bealls. Nearly $400 in merchandise was taken on that date.

Police said the crime on June 24 was caught on surveillance camera. They released a still shot that they said showed the suspects' vehicle and the getaway driver's face.

