New Bahama Buck's location makes Highland Hills debut

If shaved ice is what you're after, look no further: You'll find a new Bahama Buck's location at 7022 S. New Braunfels Ave., Suite 101 in Highland Hills.

Bahama Buck's, which has locations in Texas and Arizona, is a "dessert shop with a great atmosphere and place to relax after a long day," according to the company's Facebook page. The spot has menu items ranging from shaved ice bowls covered in one of 91 gourmet flavors to smoothies to frozen coffee drinks and lemonade.

The new locale is off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Brian S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "Good customer service, reasonable price and great, delicious product. This is a nice location with ample parking. They also have a drive-thru. Super nice people working here, too. Bahama Buck's has tons of delicious and seasonal flavors!"

Yelper Ashley L. added, "Jennifer from Bahama Buck's always makes it a great experience when I get my late-night snack. Very charming and always keeping a positive attitude that makes my day. Keep up the great work!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bahama Buck's is open from noon–10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, noon–11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday.

