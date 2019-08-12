New breakfast and brunch spot Texas Toast debuts in Palm Heights

A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, offering burgers and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3307 S. Zarzamora St. in Palm Heights, the newcomer is called Texas Toast.

Texas Toast offers classic American breakfast and lunch options, with a menu featuring pancakes, omelets, chicken and waffles, French toast, hamburgers, sandwiches, homemade chili and more.

Texas Toast has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Phillip M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 27, wrote, "Great little find. The service is prompt and the food was delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Texas Toast is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline