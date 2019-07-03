New creperie Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe now open

Looking for a new creperie to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 19160, the fresh arrival is called Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe.

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe has six around Houston and one in Mexico. According to the business' Facebook page, "Sweet Paris is a beautiful and delicious crêperie featuring sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, paninis, specialty espresso drinks, chocolate drinks, mimosas and more."

On the menu, expect to see items like the apple cinnamon creme brulee crepe (torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche and cinnamon), the Nordic crepe (smoked salmon, dill sour cream, capers, scallions, pickled red onions and lemon) and a full French breakfast (three eggs any style, bacon strips and brioche).

With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Adam H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 24, wrote, "Tres ben! Stopped by for lunch. They offer a very tasty gluten-free option which uses some buckwheat flour... I had Le Alamo, a breakfast crepe...Couldn't be happier. It was a nice size and very flavorful "

And Marcel G. wrote, "Wow from the ambiance to the services. Everything was not a disappointment at all. I tried chicken carbonara (savory) and dulce de leche with bananas (sweet); both were amazing. Also not too pricey for the quality of food you're getting."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

