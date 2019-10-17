New cryotherapy spa spot Total Regen Whole Body Cryo now open

Looking for a new spot to get cryotherapy spas and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 22103 Bulverde Road, Suite 105, the newcomer is called Total Regen Whole Body Cryo.

According to the business' website, Total Regen Whole Body Cryo aims to "rejuvenate one's wellness with an emphasis on anti-aging, sports performance, pain management, recovery, beauty and overall wellness." Services include cryotherapy, facial rejuvenation, vibration plate treatments, light therapy, compression sleeves and the Roller Original body massager.

Check out the full list of services here.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.

Yelper Gina Marie P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct.13, wrote, "This is a first for San Antonio, a full-body cryotherapy room with plenty of other treatments available. Great for anyone who wants to focus on gaining control of their health or a 'cool' addition to your workout routine."

And SC D. added, "Just did my first session. It was only 3.5 minutes but I feel absolutely amazing. What an adrenaline rush! I recommend this for anyone that needs a body boost in their day regardless of being in the gym or not."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Total Regen Whole Body Cryo is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

