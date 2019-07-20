New IHOP location makes Vance Jackson debut

Looking to chow down on some traditional American fare? IHOP has added a new location at 9911 I-10 in Vance Jackson.

The international chain offers casual dining in a family-friendly environment. On the menu, look for breakfast items like pancakes, waffles, omelets and French toast, and lunch/dinner items like burgers, salads, country fried steak and a turkey dinner.

The new location has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Paul P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 12, wrote, "Brand new location with the obvious appeal since everything is clean and new. ... I had the spinach and mushroom omelette, hash browns and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes. My omelette was big and fluffy! Pancakes were perfect!"

IHOP is now open 24 hours a day, so head on over to check it out.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.