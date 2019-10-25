New Mahncke Park food truck Carnitas Don Raúl opens its doors

Looking for a new food truck to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Carnitas Don Raúl, the new addition is located at 3303 Broadway St. in Mahncke Park.

Carnitas Don Raúl serves up traditional Michoacán-style carnitas made with various meats, including less common options like fried pork skin, ears and lengua (tongue). Customers can order loaded tacos, burritos, tortas, gorditas and quesadillas, or just meat by the pound. Fresh, naturally flavored water is also available.

The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jessica A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 20, wrote, "Wow! I'm not sure how more people haven't reviewed this place. Hands down these are the best carnitas in San Antonio."

Yelper Fernanda E. added, "Hands down the best carnitas in the city! Maybe even the best in the state? Country? World? Yes, Carnitas Don Raúl is that good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Carnitas Don Raúl is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

