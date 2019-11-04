New manufacturing plant will bring 900 jobs to Cibolo

CIBOLO, Texas - A subsidiary of Aisin AW Co., the world's leading manufacturer of vehicle transmissions, will begin producing automatic transmissions at its new plant in Cibolo in the fall of 2021.

At its groundbreaking Monday along I-10 & Bolton Rd., it was announced that AW Texas plans to hire about 900 workers over the next five years, with future expansion planned to build hybrid transmissions.

Kazuhisa Ozaki, president of Aisin AW, said hiring could begin in the fall of 2020 once equipment begins arriving after the buildings are ready.

He said its automatic transmissions will go into the Toyota Tundras manufactured in San Antonio, that already use Aisin transmissions made at its plant in North Carolina.

Ozaki said the decision was made to build its newest plant on 159 acres was in large part because of Toyota Texas in San Antonio, as well as the available work force.

Mark Luft, director of economic development for the city of Cibolo, said plans were discussed in 2011 to develop the property into an industrial park.

To help make it possible, Luft said the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative bought the land. But then, Aisin AW acquired the property for its new plant.

Luft said he predicts it will attract other businesses to the area.

"I think you'll see something similar to Port San Antonio (in the next five to 10 years)," Luft said. "There'd be a massive amount of buildings out here, large employment opportunities."

To accommodate a population that could double, Victor Contreras, the mayor of neighboring Marion, said, "I'm envisioning more homes in our area, but also more commercial businesses."

Contreras expects more property tax and sales tax revenues that are needed by smaller communities in the surrounding area.

