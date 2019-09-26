New San Antonio Mexican spot Takikos Taco Stop opens its doors

A new Mexican spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Takikos Taco Stop, the fresh arrival is located at 9355 Culebra Road, Suite 103.

Takikos Taco Stop specializes in traditional, homemade Mexican fare, and the restaurant makes its own corn tortillas. On the menu, expect to see items like tacos, quesadillas, huarches and Mexican sodas.

Takikos Taco Stop has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Crystl G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 22, wrote, "Small family-owned eatery, they specialize in huaraches and quesadillas. They have several meat options for the toppings, extremely flavorful and delicious."

And Dario H. wrote, "Great taco joint! Great prices, good tasting food and friendly owner. Really enjoyed the huarache."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Takikos Taco Stop is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

