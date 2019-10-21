New San Antonio Mexican spot Uberrito Fresh Mex opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 5238 DeZavala Road, Suite 114, the fresh addition is called Uberrito Fresh Mex.

Uberrito Fresh Mex has seven locations in Texas and one in Arizona. The fast-casual restaurant provides a variety of build-your-own burritos, bowls, salads and nachos, with many protein and fresh topping options. If diners don't want to build their own, the menu features 10 varieties of tacos, such as the Sloppy Cowboy, the Forked Pork and the Tree Hugger. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Rulis C. , who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 15, wrote, "First time here and it was excellent. I had a chicken burrito in a spinach tortilla. They have different types of sauces that you can add and I tried the spicy guacamole and it was delicious."

Yelper Toni Lynn P. added, "Love this place, [the] food is so fresh and has great flavor. Staff is friendly and look like they really enjoy what they do. Owner came over to the table to welcome us and stayed to talk for a while. We will be regulars."

Uberrito Fresh Mex has yet to share its business hours online.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio?

