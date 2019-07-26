New San Antonio modern European spot SaVor Bistro opens its doors

If you've got modern European fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 20122 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 105, the new spot is called SaVor Bistro.

SaVor Bistro serves up authentic European and South American tapas, entrees and desserts in an upscale atmosphere. On the seasonal menu, expect to see items like seafood paella, steaks, arepitas, pastas, chicken Parmesan, bread pudding and creme brûlée.

With a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is off to a good start.

Michael F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, "The octopus carpaccio is amazing! It's great to have a truly authentic and consistent restaurant to eat at!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. SaVor Bistro is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

