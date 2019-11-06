New Summer Moon Coffee location makes Friedrich Wilderness Park debut

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: You'll find a new Summer Moon Coffee location at 25035 Ih-10 West, Suite 101, in Friedrich Wilderness Park.

The Texas chain, which has locations throughout the state, provides wood-fired, 100% organic coffee that is roasted in a brick hearth. The menu includes espresso, lattes, tea and the signature Deep Steep Nitro Cold Brew ( infused with nitrogen to give it a natural sweetness and rich, creamy head). The shop also offers a popular specialty sweet cream called Moon Milk.

The new locale has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Natasha W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 30, wrote, "My favorite coffee, sweet cream is exceptional, service is outstanding! So happy you're in our area now!"

And Jennifer S. wrote, "Highly recommend the Nitro Moon. They also have a drive-thru and sandwiches that look delicious. Definitely use their house-made cream; it's amazing and you don't need to add any sugar or additional cream."

Head on over to check it out: Summer Moon Coffee is open from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

