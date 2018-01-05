Whataburger rings in New Year with new burger

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger rang in the new year in style, with a new burger for mushroom lovers.

The Texas fast-food chain debuted the “Mushroom Swiss Burger” for a limited time earlier this week.

The burger features two layers of grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese and the restaurant’s new creamy au jus sauce.

There’s no word when the new burger will be taken off the menu, but the beloved burger chain is once again making it hard for customers to keep their New Year’s resolution.

