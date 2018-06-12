Pan American Branch Library gets upgrade for 50-year anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - Pan American Branch Library is celebrating its upcoming 50 year anniversary with a makeover. The library will be closed for construction from Monday, June 18, through Wednesday, July 4.

The book drop will remain open and book holds are available for pickup Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Improvements include new furniture, new teen and children’s areas and upgraded computer tables, a news release said.

San Antonio Public Library encourages guests to visit nearby locations such as:

Mission Branch Library located at 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Cortez Branch Library located at 2803 Hunter Blvd.

McCreless Branch Library located at 1023 Ada St.

In other library renovations, the Thousand Oaks Branch will close temporarily Monday, June 25, through Wednesday, July 4.

The renovations for these libraries are funded by the 2018 City Budget.

Pan American Branch Library is located at 1122 W. Pyron Ave. in District 3.

