Pho Sure brings Vietnamese fare to San Antonio

If you've got Vietnamese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival, called Pho Sure, is located at 8822 Huebner Road.

Pho Sure offers fresh and authentic Vietnamese cuisine. On the menu, expect to see items like rolls, sandwiches and noodle bowls. On the drink list, look for specialty coffee and bubble milk teas.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Pho Sure has gotten a good response.

Tim B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 27, wrote, "Stopped by to grab one of there Vietnamese pork sandwiches. The bread was fresh, the pork was cooked perfectly and the price point was perfect."

Yelper Johnny R. added, "I got the pho shrimp with rare beef. The broth was very good and all the condiments were fresh. The beef was also tender, and the generous portion of medium shrimp was plump and perfectly cooked. Service was attentive and friendly."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pho Sure is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.