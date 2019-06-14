Dispute on Northeast Side highway leads to shooting of driver

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say an early morning dispute on a Northeast Side highway has led to the shooting of a driver.

Officers were called to westbound Loop 410 near Harry Wurzbach Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

They said they found a driver inside his car, stopped along the highway shoulder, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

A police officer could be seen administering first aid to him on the side of the road before paramedics arrived.

The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police say the man was stable with gunshot wounds in his neck and abdomen.

A sergeant who responded to the incident said it was unclear whether the shooting was the result of road rage, or if the victim and shooter may know each other.

Either way, he said, it appears there was a dispute between the people as the two vehicles drove along the highway.

Police did not release a description or any information on the suspected shooter.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.