SA teen becomes viral sensation with simple greeting: ‘Good morning, y'all'

SAN ANTONIO - A morning greeting has made a San Antonio teen a viral sensation across the country and overseas.

A daily compilation video of former Reagan High School student Nicolas Cuadra, 18, walking into class and saying, “Good morning, y’all,” was posted on Twitter earlier this month.

The original video has been retweeted more than 20,000 times and liked close to 91,000 times.

A couple of those retweets were from actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and reality star Rob Kardashian.

Cuadra told KSAT.com his friend Gabe Monterubio shot and edited the original video, which has now been shared across social media and been seen by millions of people.

Cuadra said he knew Monterubio was recording him every day during his final semester, and his goal was to share some positivity and maybe make someone smile.

He also never expected the video to be seen by people around the world.

“It’s been really exciting to see how many people have seen the video and above that being told by so many that it made them smile,” Cuadra told KSAT.com.

Cuadra added that media outlets have reached out to him to ask about the viral video, including a Norwegian news organization.

“A lot of the reason why I did it was to make my classmates happy and now I got the chance to make 30 million people happy, so that is definitely exciting,” said Cuadra.

Cuadra’s followers on Twitter have also has also increased from around 1,000 to more than 50,000 in the span of two weeks.

“Can’t believe I’ve gained 49,000 followers from saying good morning y’all In a video,” Cuadra tweeted on Monday.

Cuadra graduated from Reagan this spring and will attend UTSA this fall.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.