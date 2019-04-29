San Antonio Zoo offering major discount Tuesday for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO - If you love the zoo, call yourself a local and love discounts, listen up: The San Antonio Zoo is offering half off admission prices Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In case you’ve got your wallet out counting your cash, that’s $8 per person.

Zoo officials said the discount is their way of showing gratitude toward San Antonio, Bexar County and neighboring community residents.

Locals Day, as it’s being called, is the only day the offer is valid. The tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of residency.

