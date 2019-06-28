San Antonio Zoo receives award

SAN ANTONIO - The Will Smith Zoo School was recently awarded LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, the first for a preschool in the country and second in the world.

The only other preschool with this certification is in Greece.

LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and LEED Platinum certification is the highest certification available.

To earn the certification, a project must earn 80 or more points from the council's rating system.

The campus was rated on sustainability, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resource, indoor environmental quality, and innovation and design process.

