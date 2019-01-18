10 date night ideas in San Antonio for $20 or less

SAN ANTONIO - With the holidays getting closer, you may want to start saving up for gifts and other holiday expenses, which may leave little room for expensive date night ideas, but don't fret. There are several ways to have fun around San Antonio without breaking the bank.

Here are 10 date night ideas that will cost you $20 or less:

Plan a picnic: Picnics are a great idea if you’re strapped for cash. Buy $20 worth of your favorite items and have at it! Don’t forget to bring a blanket or something to sit on if you’re having your picnic at the park. If you want to have your picnic inside, make it extra special with candles and a warm blanket.

Scooter date: Bird and Lime scooters have taken over downtown San Antonio, so why not plan a fun, destination scooter date? You can ride to the Alamo, the Tower of the Americas or any other downtown destination of your choice, all for less than $20.

At-home dinner date: Cooking for your beloved is way more special than going to any fancy restaurant. Plan ahead by pre-ordering your groceries online, or pick them out yourself. Just make sure to keep it under $20. For delicious recipe ideas, check out KSAT’s Recipes for Success page.

Tour the Alamo and other San Antonio Missions: The San Antonio Missions are a great way to spend time with your honey and learn something new. The National Parks Service has a trip planner that shows you how to get to all four missions. You can rent a B-Cycle or use your vehicle to get around. Admission to the Missions is free. For more information, visit the Nation Parks Service page by clicking here.

Take a stroll through the River Walk: A nighttime stroll through the River Walk on a not-so-busy-day is a romantic date idea that won’t cost you a dime. Plus, it’ll give you a chance to have a long conversation with your partner. The River Walk also has plenty of places to grab a light snack or cheap dessert. Remember, parking is free at city parking lots during Downtown Tuesday, excluding the Alamodome. For more information on the Downtown Tuesday, click here.

Flea market date: Go to the ATM, grab $20 and take your date to the flea market. You never know what you’ll find at local flea markets. Negotiate away and get you and your date a special memento as a keepsake to remember your flea market date.

Arcade date: Split $20 with your date and go nuts at the arcade. Play your favorite games from when you were a kid. Just remember not to get too aggressive when you win or lose. You don’t want to scare your date off!

Go to the library: The San Antonio Public Library has a massive collection of books, e-books and periodicals to check out and read. The library also offers free classes you can take together. You won’t have to spend a dime, and you’ll have a great time. Click here for more information on the San Antonio Public Library.

Go for a run: OK, this one might be more for the active couple, but if you’re looking to burn some calories, it’s much more fun to do it with a partner. Run through some of downtown’s best landmarks to get the full San Antonio experience. Just make sure it’s not too hot, and drink plenty of water. Click here for downtown routes.

Stay-at-home date: Get $20 worth of snacks, queue up your favorite movie or series on your favorite streaming platform and relax with your loved one. It’ll give you great bonding time with your significant other and you can laugh together, cry together or be scared together. Don’t forget a warm blanket, and light some candles for ambience.

