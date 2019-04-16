Archdiocese of San Antonio prepares for Passion Play

It's nearly time for the moving San Antonio tradition of the Passion Play, which is put on by the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The Passion Play will be held Friday. It will start with a prayer service at 10 a.m. at Milam Park off West Commerce, near Marker Square.

The procession will then take its way to San Fernando Cathedral starting at 11 a.m., where the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus will take place at noon.

Everyone is invited to watch the Passion Play and procession.

Those who are unable to make it can still watch the play on Catholic Television of San Antonio. This marks the 30th year of the broadcast.

