SAN ANTONIO - The City Council on Thursday approved the funding agreement with H-E-B for the engineering and design of street improvements on the East Side.

The street improvements will be to Foster Road, where the H-E-B Distribution Center is expanding.

The expansion will bring more than 300 new jobs to District 2.

The center will serve as a major hub for distribution, manufacturing and food processing.

