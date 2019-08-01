City of San Antonio maintains credit rating despite recent financial challenges

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is maintaining its credit ratings from all three major rating agencies despite recent financial challenges it is facing.

San Antonio received a AAA rating by S&P and Moody's for the 10th year in a row.

Fitch reaffirmed the city's AA+ bond rating.

City Manager Erik Walsh said San Antonio's bond ratings allow the city to borrow at the lowest possible interest rates, which ends up saving residents millions of dollars each year.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.