City to test wireless emergency alert system Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio will be testing its wireless emergency alert for about an hour Thursday.

Anyone living within the 78216 ZIP code will receive a message on their cellphone. The area includes the San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall and the Quarry Market.

The city said when residents get the alert, no action will be required.

This is the first time officials will be testing the system with the public. It’s one way the city will communicate with residents if there were to be an emergency.

“It could be used for multiple purposes, such as telling someone to stay out of an area, shelter in place, different for each type of situation,” said Patrick Zepeda, San Antonio emergency manager.

The alert will go off on cellphones just like an AMBER Alert.

