Perfect Valentine's Date: Cast lanterns on the River Walk during Valentine's weekend

SAN ANTONIO - With Valentine’s Day just right around the corner but falling in the middle of the workweek, the San Antonio River Walk is doing its part in making sure love stays in the air through the weekend with a new event.

For a second time in months, the River Walk will be lit up but this time during Valentine’s weekend with floating, colorful lanterns as part of the “Confucius Lanterns on the Water” event that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The free event was introduced for the first time on the River Walk in 2017, bringing “ethereal experience of casting lanterns into the river in honor of loved ones, hopes, dreams, and wishes.”

The San Antonio River Walk said admission is free but for those who want to take part in casting can so by purchasing the lanterns for $5 on location.

The lanterns being sold are made of eco-friendly rice paper and contain a floating LED candle that will bring a bright, colorful lighting all along the River Walk.

The River Walk said pens will be available to help attendees decorate and personalize the lanterns.

The casting of the lanterns begins at 6:30 p.m. and immediately after, illuminated lanterns will be seen on six of the River Walk’s 26-foot-long boats for the following two weeks from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

The “Confucius Lanterns on the Water” event begins at 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. and will bring entertainment that includes music, dance, and Asian-inspired food available for purchase.

To learn more about the event, click here.

FOR SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.