Councilmembers propose homestead tax exemption study

SAN ANTONIO - Councilmembers John Courage and Clayton Perry met on the City Council chamber steps Thursday to call for a formal homestead tax exemption study for homeowners in San Antonio.

Currently, San Antonio is the only major Texas city with no homestead tax exemption.

“I think we could start off with 5 percent and easily absorb that within the city budget, and then over time, see about increasing that,” Perry said. “Most of the other metropolitan areas have been increasing that homestead exemption over the years, and, again, we don't even have one here. So this is a start in the right direction for our homeowners.”

Should an exemption be decided, the average homeowner could see a significant decrease in the overall value of their property tax.

