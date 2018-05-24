District 9 residents given opportunity to nominate public improvement projects

SAN ANTONIO - Residents who live in District 9 can choose and nominate the local public improvement projects they'd like to see done.

Up to $1.25 million is available in the participatory budget, which allows taxpayers to decide how to spend part of the public budget by way of a democratic process.

There are a total of 19 projects to choose from among three different categories: community, neighborhood and district. Some of the projects include new patrol bicycles for the San Antonio Police Department's North SAFFE, or San Antonio Fear Free Environment, Unit; public electric vehicle charging stations; and sidewalk improvements.

You can read more about each project here.

District 9 residents will be able to vote starting at 9 a.m. on May 29. Voting will end at 9 p.m. on June 9. Councilman John Courage will announce the winning projects the week after voting ends.

“I am proud and honored to serve the people of District 9, who have enthusiastically taken up a process that will empower them to have a direct impact in addressing the needs of our community," said Courage in a statement. "I strongly encourage all residents of District 9 to vote online and make their voice heard.”

