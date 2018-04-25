'Jesus loves you': Photos of man carrying cross on Hwy. 90 for miles goes viral

SAN ANTONIO - Photos of a man carrying a cross on his shoulder with the words “Jesus Loves You” carved into the wood have received positive attention of tens of thousands of people on social media.

Armin Flores III shared the photos Friday after coming across the man walking alone along Highway 90 West about 7 miles outside Uvalde.

Flores said on his Facebook post where he shared the photos that the man was “waving to everybody who passed him.”

Flores told KSAT.com that he was coming from San Antonio heading back home to Eagle Pass when he turned around to offer the man -- who he said was named Phillip -- some water and to ask him what he was doing.

“(Phillip) says, ‘I’m just out here walking, telling people that Jesus loves them!” Flores said. “I asked him, ‘How far are you headed?’ And he says, ‘About 4 more miles.’”

In the Facebook post, Flores said, “These are the people we need to make viral!”

Flores clarified in the post that many people on social media “give fame to the wrong people (and) we should rise up more like my friend here.”

“Nowadays, the people we make viral and famous (are) half the time doing something illegal or acting like idiots,” Flores told KSAT.com. “We need more people like (Phillip) on the front page.”

In less than five days, Flores’ post has received over 76,000 likes and nearly 50,000 shares on Facebook.

Flores told KSAT.com that he woke the morning after sharing the post to 20,000 shares. He told himself, “Finally, something good is being shared … something positive.”

“(Phillip) definitely reminded me that there are still some great people doing amazing things. I cannot forget that,” Flores said.

After their brief conversation, Flores said Phillip gave him a white card with the Bible verse John 3:16 printed on it (pictured below).

