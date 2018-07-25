Local music to be played during San Antonio City Council meetings

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council meetings will now feature original local music to launch the City Council Local Music Spotlight program.

Artists can submit original songs to be considered for the following City Council meetings, which are held in the Municipal Plaza Building.

“A session” meetings, held at 9 a.m. every Thursday, except the fourth week of the month.

“B session” meetings, held Wednesdays at 2 p.m., except the fourth week of the month.

Special City Council meetings (may be held at locations other than the Municipal Plaza Building).

Those who are unable to attend the meetings, can hear the tunes at TVSA or online by clicking here.

Guidelines and applications can be found by clicking here. Musicians can submit up to three original songs to be played during City Council meetings.

