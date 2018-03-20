McManus says Final Four games, fan events will be ‘safe, period' amid fears of explosions

SAN ANTONIO - As fears spread after a series of explosions from Austin to Schertz, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus wants to reassure area residents they will be protected during this month’s NCAA Men’s Final Four.

“That event is going to go on here, and we're going to make sure it stays safe. Period,” McManus said during a press conference on Tuesday.

McManus spoke after an explosive package detonated at a FedEx facility in Schertz early Tuesday morning.

It is believed to be linked to the string of bombings in Austin that have occurred over the past three weeks, according to The Associated Press.

Tuesday’s explosion in Schertz was the first outside the general Austin area, leading to concerns about possible future incidents closer to San Antonio.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four and the fan festivals in and around the Alamodome will take place from March 30 to April 2.

Thousands of fans are expected to be in the Alamodome and Hemisfair Plaza areas.

McManus said local authorities are taking every measure possible to make sure a similar incident does not occur during the weekend.

McManus said he spoke with FBI Special Agent Chris Combs and expressed his concern about the upcoming event.

“He assured me that they will have more than adequate resources here to make sure that we don’t have an incident here or hopefully we don’t have an incident here,” McManus said. “They will be here in force pending any other developments that occur in this case between now and then.”

The Final Four San Antonio Organizing Committee has already announced that the NCAA Men’s Final Four will be enforcing a clear-bag policy at all of its official Final Four events.

The enforcement will take place at events such as the men's basketball national semifinals and finals games to be played March 31 and April 1, as well as the Fan Fest, the music festival, and the NCAA collegiate All-Star game.

Prohibited items at the Alamodome now include all purses, bags, containers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, computer bags, camera bags, and seat cushions.

Binocular cases are also prohibited, but binoculars themselves are allowed and may be worn around the neck.

