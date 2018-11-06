Multimillion-dollar development coming to Pearl area has some residents worried about rising taxes

SAN ANTONIO - A multimillion development of townhomes worth a half-million dollars is coming to the Pearl area.

Construction is in full swing for the first phase of the SoJo Urban Common brownstones being built between Locust and Grayson streets near the St. Mary’s Strip.

Steve Yndo, one of the development partners, said the prices for the San Francisco-style townhomes will range from about $300,000 to mid-$800,000.

“Most of our buyers are people who travel a lot, pre-retirees, single professionals that don’t want to have the hassles of owning a home,” he said.

Buyers are coming in from areas such as Alamo Heights, Monte Vista even mid-Texas, Yndo said.

“They all like to be in areas where there's a lot of action going on around,” he said.

Yndo showed KSAT one of the properties in the King Williams district that’s similar to the one being built in the Pearl. The development company has about four projects in the works in the city and is looking to invest in other areas.

“We try to find industrial sites or sites that are a hole in the neighborhood that we can bring back,” Yndo said.

The first phase of the Pearl project will cost about $16 million, with about 27 units that will be available by fall 2019 on the Locust Street side. Next door, on Grayson Street, the company is breaking ground on phase two, a $14 million, 36-unit project with smaller town houses that will be ready by 2020.

Pat Stanush, owner of Travis Wholesale Florist, which is just across the street, is amazed at how much the area has changed in recent years. His family has owned the business since the late 1960s, and they also own several modest homes next door.

Stanush said the development around them has impacted their bottom line.

“It’s increased our taxes horrendously. We can barely afford to stay here because they made our property taxes go way up,” he said. “At this point, it’s costing us more in property taxes than we receive in rent. The families can’t afford more, and it's become a real problem.”

Stanush said developers have offered to buy him out, but he’s not selling.

Yndo said the only way to bring prices down is to supply the demand for housing.

“Anytime a neighborhood improves, prices go up. I tell people, ‘If you want your property (value) to go down and taxes to go down, start spraying graffiti and (throwing) rocks through through a window,’” Yndo said.

More housing and development projects are expected to pop up all around that area of the Pearl.

“It’s just a complete reversal from everyone moving to the suburbs and now back, and the prices that these places are getting, it’s amazing. Are there people who can afford it?” Stanush said.

