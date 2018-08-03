Road closures to note at San Pedro Culture Creek Park

SAN ANTONIO - The San Pedro Creek Culture Park has multiple current road closures that will affect visitors.
The current closures are as follows.
- All lanes of Commerce Street and the sidewalks from Flores Street to Laredo Street will be closed for three months.
- Calder Alley between Dolorosa and West Commerce streets is closed permanently until construction is complete.
- Pedestrians walking to Market Square, the Farmers Market or Main Plaza should use Dolorosa, Santa Rosa or Camaron streets to avoid construction on the Commerce Street bridge.
- For VIA bus stop closures and route information, please call the VIA Route Information Hotline at 210-362-2020.
Other construction notes
- The Sundt-Davila Joint Venture team will continue hauling spoils from drilling shafts between Houston and Commerce streets.
- Crews will complete remaining landscaping at the tunnel inlet.
- Crews will continue drilling piers between Houston and Commerce streets.
- Infrastructure work under the Commerce Street Bridge continues.
- The construction team will demolish the Pedestrian Bridge between Commerce and Dolorosa streets.
- The team will continue installing shafts between Commerce and Dolorosa streets.
- The construction team will be installing landscaping and irrigation at the San Antonio River on Arsenal Street. The ADA access ramp from Arsenal Street to the San Antonio River trail will be closed until Friday, Aug. 10.
- Raba Kistner will be conducting data recovery excavations to document archaeological deposits encountered in Calder Alley.
- For information regarding other construction projects in the downtown area, please visit the city of San Antonio's Transportation and Capital Improvements website.