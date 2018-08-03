Road closures to note at San Pedro Culture Creek Park

SAN ANTONIO - The San Pedro Creek Culture Park has multiple current road closures that will affect visitors.

The current closures are as follows.

All lanes of Commerce Street and the sidewalks from Flores Street to Laredo Street will be closed for three months.

Calder Alley between Dolorosa and West Commerce streets is closed permanently until construction is complete.

Pedestrians walking to Market Square, the Farmers Market or Main Plaza should use Dolorosa, Santa Rosa or Camaron streets to avoid construction on the Commerce Street bridge.

For VIA bus stop closures and route information, please call the VIA Route Information Hotline at 210-362-2020.

Other construction notes