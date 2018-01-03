Roars & Snores program lets guests stay overnight at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering overnight stays as part of the Roars & Snores program.

Roars & Snores is available for everyone ages five and up at a cost of $50 per person with a 20-person minimum.

The adventure lasts from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. and includes an activity theme of choice, animal presentations, a night tour of the zoo, an evening snack and a continental breakfast.

All-day admission to the zoo is also included following breakfast.

Guests can upgrade the overnight venue to Africa Live! for the Roars & Snores program for an additional $15 per person.

Imagine sleeping along the riverbank under the watchful eyes of a hippo or crocodile. The upgraded Africa Live! experience may not be available during certain times of the year.

There’s also an upgraded dinner option for $8 per person that will include pizzas, salad and drinks from the zoo’s culinary team.

Discover which animals are headed to bed - and which ones are just waking up - with the Twilight Tour.

The Twilight Tour is available for $275 for 15 people and $15 for each additional guest.

The Twilight Tour runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

