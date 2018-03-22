SA-based Santikos to ban large bags in theaters, issue new bag check policy

SAN ANTONIO - Santikos Entertainment announced that bags or packages measuring larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be permitted at any of its establishments beginning Friday.

Rob Lehman, chief operating officer of Santikos, told KSAT.com that there was no incident at their theaters that prompted the new policy and that it was simply for the “safety of our patrons and team members … it’s all about safety.”

The San Antonio-based movie theater company said medical and diaper bags are the only exception to the policy but will be subject to a search.

Lehman told KSAT.com that signs are already in place at the front of all theaters along with additional signage posted at the guest services and box office areas.

“The well-being of all of those in our establishments is of utmost importance,” David Holmes, CEO of Santikos Entertainment, said in a press release. “Our team felt it necessary to put this new, preventative measure forward to help ensure security.”

Santikos said it reserves the right to search all bags and packages that enter theaters regardless of size and that they will not provide storage for any personal items at any time.

The new bag and bag check policy affect all eight Santikos theaters: Palladium IMAX, Casa Blanca, Silverado 16, Bijou, Embassy 14, Mayan Palace, Rialto, and Northwest.

Below is the new bag and bag check policy that goes into effect Friday, March 22 from Santikos:

Bags or packages measuring larger than 12" x 6" x 12" will not be permitted into any Santikos Entertainment establishment with the exception of medical and diaper bags, which will be subject to search;

Backpacks and large duffle bags will not be permitted into any Santikos Entertainment establishment;

Santikos Entertainment reserves the right to search all bags and packages that enter the theater regardless of size; and,

Santikos Entertainment will not provide storage for any personal items at any time.

Additionally, we’d like to remind our guests of the current policy and the following items that are banned from bags of any size, carry-in items, or on a person:

Any type of alcohol;

Illegal weapons (defined as any unlicensed firearms, explosives or large knives);

Cameras and/or video recording devices; and,

Any outside food or beverage

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.