SA boy who inspired SAFD, thousands of kids passes away after battling cancer

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is mourning their friend and young firefighter Damon Billeck, who passed away on Tuesday after his long battle with cancer since he was 9 years old.

On the department’s Facebook page, SAFD officials shared the heartbreaking news of Damon’s passing, “We know God would not take Damon this far and give him such strength without a purpose.”

“Today, God decided to take Damon home. Damon inspired thousands of kids fighting Cancer nationwide and Damon inspired the entire SAFD. Rest in Peace friend, and thanks for teaching us what a real hero is.”

A huge fan of Marvel, Damon, 13, even inspired actor Chris Evans, who has starred as Captain America on the big screen since 2011.

Damon and Evans were always connecting over Twitter and sharing their favorite quote in a hashtag, “#ICanDoThisAllDay.”

This is Damon--Thanks for all the support. I'm getting tired of fighting cancer. But, will NEVER give up! I'm not just fighting for me, but for all kids too. Thank you @ChrisEvans, your kindness inspires me. @MarkRuffalo @Paul_Bettany @DonCheadle @VancityReynolds @MelissaBenoist pic.twitter.com/MGZOpAc36O — Brian A. Billeck (@happy2badad) March 27, 2018

One of the bravest kids the fire department has ever known, Damon motivated SAFD in August 2016 to install a “victory bell” at University Hospital for children who completed their cancer treatment.

Two months later, Damon was able to ring the very same bell and claim victory over the bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

On Jan. 9, the department sadly announced that Damon’s cancer was back and asked the community to keep the Billeck family in their hearts and in their prayers.

On Monday, Damon’s father Brian Billeck said on his Twitter page that his son was his “favorite superhero” that would make an “incredible Captain America.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.