San Antonio

SA boy who inspired SAFD, thousands of kids passes away after battling cancer

SAFD: ‘Rest in Peace friend, and thanks for teaching us what a real hero is'

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

Courtesy: San Antonio Fire Department

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is mourning their friend and young firefighter Damon Billeck, who passed away on Tuesday after his long battle with cancer since he was 9 years old.

On the department’s Facebook page, SAFD officials shared the heartbreaking news of Damon’s passing, “We know God would not take Damon this far and give him such strength without a purpose.”

“Today, God decided to take Damon home. Damon inspired thousands of kids fighting Cancer nationwide and Damon inspired the entire SAFD. Rest in Peace friend, and thanks for teaching us what a real hero is.”

A huge fan of Marvel, Damon, 13, even inspired actor Chris Evans, who has starred as Captain America on the big screen since 2011.

RELATED: SA boy battling cancer made honorary Houston firefighter while undergoing treatment

Damon and Evans were always connecting over Twitter and sharing their favorite quote in a hashtag, “#ICanDoThisAllDay.”

RELATED: SAFD delivers cancer bell for kids who complete treatment

One of the bravest kids the fire department has ever known, Damon motivated SAFD in August 2016 to install a “victory bell” at University Hospital for children who completed their cancer treatment.

RELATED: 12-year-old cancer patient rings victory bell

Two months later, Damon was able to ring the very same bell and claim victory over the bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

On Jan. 9, the department sadly announced that Damon’s cancer was back and asked the community to keep the Billeck family in their hearts and in their prayers.

RELATED: Young cancer patient resilient spirit continues to inspire

On Monday, Damon’s father Brian Billeck said on his Twitter page that his son was his “favorite superhero” that would make an “incredible Captain America.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.