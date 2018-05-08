SA councilman to discuss safety concerns at town hall meeting for District 8

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez is set to host a town hall meeting for District 8 to discuss a variety of safety concerns affecting the community.

Some of the concerns on the table for discussion are speeding, reckless driving and drugs.

The town hall meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at IGO Branch located at 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway.

San Antonio police Assistant Chief James Flavin and UTSA police Chief Gerald Lewis will talk to residents about some of the safety concerns facing the District 8 area.

Palaez said SAWS, CPS Energy, the Transportation & Capital Improvements Department, San Antonio 311 and other departments will be on hand to answer other questions.

Residents can expect the doors to open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.