SA leaders celebrate STEM week, preparing for annual Core 4 Stem program

Core 4 Stem program in its ninth year

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - City leaders united Wednesday for an event at the AT&T Center to celebrate STEM week.

The event was set up by the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in preparation for its ninth annual Core 4 Stem program.

Every year, the program brings thousands of local students to teach them about science, technology, engineering, arts and math, including career opportunities in the field.

The Core 4 Stem begins Nov. 3-8, with Latino and Latina Days held on Nov. 6 and 7.

The overall goal of the program is to stimulate students' interest in science and get them excited about careers in STEM-related fields.

