San Antonians vote KSAT's Steve Spriester as 'Best News Anchor'

SAN ANTONIO - For 24 years, KSAT's Steve Spriester has been delivering news and serving the San Antonio community.

Steve's passion, credibility, and corny (dad) jokes led him to be named the city's "Best News Anchor" award in the San Antonio Current's "Best of San Antonio 2019."

For Steve, this is the second time he has won the reader's poll award after receiving the designation in 2017.

"I feel blessed to be in San Antonio, and lucky to work at a station like KSAT. I always say we have the best viewers, and I'm grateful to them and San Antonio Current readers!! #SpreeThoughts," Steve said on his Twitter page.

From his "Spree Thoughts" segment to covering the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border to sharing the news every weekday at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., KSAT viewers can expect nothing but the best from Steve.

Every year, the San Antonio Current asks its readers to vote for their favorite food and drink, people, shopping, around town and nightlife spot.

"The mission of Best of San Antonio is to recognize the creators, movers and shakers in our city that deliver the kind of larger-than-life experiences we crave," San Antonio Current staff said.

