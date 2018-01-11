San Antonio Cocktail Conference 2018 is shaking it up for charity

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Cocktail Conference is a five-day craft cocktail and mixology event that raises money for the Houston Street charities.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the conference are given to local children’s charities. To date, more than $500,000 has been donated, according to a SACC press release.

SACC is more than just beverage tastings, paired dinners and cocktails — industry leaders give demonstrations and lectures on subjects ranging from small business strategy to upcoming trends.

Fodor’s Travel even listed SACC as one of the top cocktail festivals in the country.

SACC was co-founded in 2012 by chef Mark Bohanan, of Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood.

Bohanan, a native Texan, also founded Houston Street Charities and has more than 30 years of industry experience as a leader in San Antonio’s vibrant food scene.

SACC is committed to celebrating and educating for a cause and sold 10,000 tickets to the conference in 2017.

Major events for SACC 2018 include Opening Night at the Doseum Presented by World Car, Waldorf on the Prairie and Cocktails Under the Sea and more.

See a full list of events here.

SACC is helping to improve the cocktail industry in San Antonio and looks forward to furthering its support of children’s charities for years to come.

Learn how to make the SACC 2018 cocktail -- the Tio Mio below:

