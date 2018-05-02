San Antonio Code Enforcement cracks down on hazardous mobile home parks

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Code Enforcement inspectors are putting landlords at several mobile home parks out of business.

Since the beginning of this year, the city has shut down several mobile home parks after a city ordinance was updated.

A total of four mobile home parks were closed because of problems with sewage, electrical and fire hazards.

Below is a list of the four closed mobile home parks:

Address Park Name 1 7912 Fredericksburg Rd. #3 N/A 2 540 New Laredo Hwy. N/A 3 1111 Herb St. N/A 4 133 Vine St. SMITH-GEVERS MHP

In contrast, the following mobile home parks were the locations with passing inspections in San Antonio so far:

Address Park Name 1 8611 New Laredo Hwy. Lazy Acres 2 1011 Gembler Rd. River Walk RV Park 3 1031 Gembler Rd. Gembler Rd Manufactured Home & RV Community 4 6030 FM 1346 Hidden Lake Manufactured Home Community 5 7151 Woodlake Woodlake Estates

So far, 43 properties have been inspected. Approximately 63 other properties are still on the list to be inspected this summer.

City staff are working to help mobile home parks with minor violations get in full compliance. Once all properties are inspected, the city will begin doing quarterly checkups.

KSAT checked some of the mobile home parks mentioned on the closed list, and neighbors said people are still living there.

Below is a list of all the locations registered as mobile home parks in San Antonio:

Mobile Home Properties Inspected by SA Code Enforcement

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.