San Antonio governance committee to review ordinance on short-term rentals

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio governance committee will take a closer look at a proposed ordinance on short-term rentals.

The debate over how the city should regulate short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, has been a contentious one.

Currently, the city collects hotel occupancy taxes from about 360 short-term rental owners. The city estimates there's up to 1,600.

The proposed ordinance would help monitor all of those properties, which the city said will generate additional revenue.

The ordinance has been tweaked since last council meeting in April. It has more specific language and decreases the initial registration fee from $200 to $100.

The ordinance still has to go before full City Council before it is officially approved.

