San Antonio River goes green for St. Patrick's Day

SAN ANTONIO - With Sunday being St. Patrick's Day, the San Antonio Riverwalk Association is already participating with the annual dyeing of the San Antonio River, a tradition that started 50 years ago.

During the festival for St. Patrick’s Day, people can enjoy the Irish culture with shepherd’s pie, a tater tot-eating contest and kilts.Even Krispy Kreme is participating with its own green donuts.

The dyeing of the San Antonio River is a two-day process.

The San Antonio Riverwalk Association will be back out Sunday for the second round of dyeing.

Watch a timelapse of the dyeing process video below:

