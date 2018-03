SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering admission for $8 on Sunday.

Discounted admission is being offered as a thank you to residents of Bexar County and the neighboring communities.

Discounted admission ticket can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of residency.

You'll get a chance to see Timothy, possibly the most famous animal at the zoo.

Check it out:

